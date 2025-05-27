Seth Lugo Injury: Trending towards return

Lugo (finger) is trending towards being activated from the 15-day injured list during the Royals' weekend series against the Tigers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Lugo was placed on the 15-day injured list May 14 due to right middle finger inflammation. He has progressed enough to participate in bullpen sessions and could be activated from the IL on Friday when eligible. Lugo posted a 3-4 record across nine starts with a 3.02 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 47:19 K:BB in 56.2 innings prior to his injury.