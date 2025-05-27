Fantasy Baseball
Seth Lugo headshot

Seth Lugo Injury: Trending towards return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Lugo (finger) is trending towards being activated from the 15-day injured list during the Royals' weekend series against the Tigers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Lugo was placed on the 15-day injured list May 14 due to right middle finger inflammation. He has progressed enough to participate in bullpen sessions and could be activated from the IL on Friday when eligible. Lugo posted a 3-4 record across nine starts with a 3.02 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 47:19 K:BB in 56.2 innings prior to his injury.

Seth Lugo
Kansas City Royals
