Seth Lugo News: Reinstated for Friday's start

Lugo (finger) was activated from the 15-day injured list to start Friday's game against the Tigers.

The right-hander landed on the shelf in mid-May due to inflammation in his right middle finger, and he's rejoining Kansas City's rotation without a minor-league rehab assignment. Lugo has continued to be a reliable rotation piece for the Royals early in 2025 with a 3.02 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 42:15 K:BB across 56.2 innings.