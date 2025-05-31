Seth Lugo News: Roughed up in return

Lugo (3-5) took the loss Friday as the Royals fell 7-5 to the Tigers, coughing up four runs on five hits and two walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out three.

Making his first start since May 11 after recovering from a finger issue on his pitching hand, Lugo's control and command weren't at their sharpest -- he managed only three swinging strikes among his 69 pitches (42 total strikes), and he was taken deep by Riley Greene in the first inning and Dillon Dingler in the second. Lugo has served up 11 long balls in only 60 innings this season, a huge regression from the 16 in 206.2 innings he allowed in 2024, but so far he's been able to limit the damage. He'll take a 3.45 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 45:17 K:BB into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in St. Louis.