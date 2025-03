The Mariners claimed Martinez off waivers from the Marlins on Sunday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Seattle will be Martinez's fourth team of the offseason after he finished the 2024 campaign with Houston. The 30-year-old made 44 regular-season appearances for the Astros last season and had a 3.59 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 36:18 K:BB across 52.2 innings.