Shane Baz News: Earns fourth win

Baz (4-3) came away with the win against the Blue Jays on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out four across 5.2 innings.

Baz was able to work out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning and kept the Blue Jays off the board through the first five frames of Saturday's game. His lone blemish came in the sixth when he yielded a solo home run to Vladimir Guerrero, and Baz was taken out of the game before recording the final out of the frame for what would have been his fifth quality start of the season. Still, the 25-year-old right-hander got enough support from the bullpen to earn his first win since April 25 against the Padres. He'll take a 4.94 ERA and 1.39 WHIP (across 54.2 innings) into his next start, tentatively slated for next week on the road against the Astros.