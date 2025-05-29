Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Shane Baz headshot

Shane Baz News: Narrowly misses quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Baz didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Astros after allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

Baz got just four whiffs, but he did come just one out short of what could've been his first quality start since April 25. Although it was the first time the right-hander didn't issue a walk in his last eight starts, Baz still owns a rough 7.26 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 19:13 K:BB over his last six outings (31 innings). After posting a 2.45 ERA through his first five appearances in 2025, Baz should have a prime opportunity to get back on track his next time out versus a Rangers team that has a miserable .602 OPS in the month of May.

Shane Baz
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now