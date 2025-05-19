Shane Bieber Injury: Next rehab steps mapped out

Cleveland pitching coach Carl Willis said Sunday that the organization has put together a draft of the rehabilitation calendar for Bieber (elbow), Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Willis and other decision makers were pleased with the results of Bieber's live batting practice session Friday, and the coach said the next phase of the right-hander's rehab could begin "very soon." A likely opening scenario involves Bieber appearing in a rookie-level game in the Arizona Complex League. Looking out further, the pitcher could move his rehab to minor league affiliates in what will likely be a multi-week progression. The Guardians are taking it day-by-day and week-by-week.