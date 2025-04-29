Shane McClanahan Injury: Begins throwing-like activities
Rays manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that McClanahan (triceps) has begun throwing-like activities but is now playing regular catch yet, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
It continues to be a "slow and steady" build-up for McClanahan, per Cash, as the left-hander works his way back from a nerve issue in his left triceps. He's already on the 60-day injured list and there remains no timetable for when the southpaw will be ready for his season debut.
