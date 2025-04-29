Fantasy Baseball
Shane McClanahan headshot

Shane McClanahan Injury: Begins throwing-like activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that McClanahan (triceps) has begun throwing-like activities but is now playing regular catch yet, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

It continues to be a "slow and steady" build-up for McClanahan, per Cash, as the left-hander works his way back from a nerve issue in his left triceps. He's already on the 60-day injured list and there remains no timetable for when the southpaw will be ready for his season debut.

Shane McClanahan
Tampa Bay Rays
