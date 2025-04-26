Shane McClanahan Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL
The Rays transferred McClanahan (triceps) to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
McClanahan is now eligible to return beginning May 26 after landing on the injured list Opening Day due to an inflamed nerve in his left triceps. His 40-man roster spot will be given to Travis Jankowski, who was acquired in a trade with the White Sox on Friday.
