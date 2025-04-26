Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Shane McClanahan headshot

Shane McClanahan Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Rays transferred McClanahan (triceps) to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

McClanahan is now eligible to return beginning May 26 after landing on the injured list Opening Day due to an inflamed nerve in his left triceps. His 40-man roster spot will be given to Travis Jankowski, who was acquired in a trade with the White Sox on Friday.

Shane McClanahan
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now