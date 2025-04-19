Fantasy Baseball
Shane Smith News: Allows three runs in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Smith did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Smith held his own in a pitchers' duel with Garrett Crochet through four innings but couldn't escape the fifth after surrendering a three-run homer. The rookie was lifted at 73 pitches and has now topped 80 pitches just once, despite pitching into the sixth frame in each of his previous three starts. He'll carry a 2.82 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB over 22.1 innings into a road matchup with the Twins next week.

