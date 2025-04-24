Shane Smith News: Earns first career win

Smith (1-1) came away with the win in Thursday's rain-shortened game against the Twins, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out seven over five scoreless innings.

Smith punched out a season-high seven batters in Thursday's outing, generating 12 whiffs on 82 pitches (50 strikes) en route to his first MLB win. It was the second time he's logged a scoreless outing and through five starts, the Rule 5 pick has a 2.30 ERA and 0.95 WHIP, which rank eighth and seventh among qualified starters in the American League, respectively. The 25-year-old right-hander is slated to take on the Brewers at home next week.