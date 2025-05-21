Shane Smith News: Rebounds after rough first

Smith did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Mariners, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out six.

Things looked bleak for Smith early -- he walked the first two batters of the game before giving up a three-run homer to Julio Rodriguez. However, the 25-year-old Smith managed to settle in and blank Seattle over his final four frames, allowing just one additional hit. Smith has been a bright spot for the White Sox early this season -- the right-hander's posted a 2.36 ERA with a 1.11 WHIP and 49:18 K:BB through his first 10 starts (53.1 innings). Smith is currently slated to face the Mets on the road in his next start.