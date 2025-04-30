Fantasy Baseball
Shane Smith News: Records no-decision Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Smith allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out four batters over five innings in a no-decision against Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Smith endured a rough first inning, allowing a pair of runs on two doubles, a single and a walk. Only one of those runs was earned, however, and the other run Smith surrendered (in the fourth inning) also was unearned. As such, Smith lowered his season ERA to a sharp 2.23, though he's stuck on just one win through six starts. He's tentatively slated for a road matchup in Kansas City his next time out.

