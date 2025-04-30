Shane Smith News: Records no-decision Wednesday

Smith allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out four batters over five innings in a no-decision against Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Smith endured a rough first inning, allowing a pair of runs on two doubles, a single and a walk. Only one of those runs was earned, however, and the other run Smith surrendered (in the fourth inning) also was unearned. As such, Smith lowered his season ERA to a sharp 2.23, though he's stuck on just one win through six starts. He's tentatively slated for a road matchup in Kansas City his next time out.