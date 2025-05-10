Shane Smith News: Strikes out seven in no-decision

Smith allowed four hits while striking out seven over six scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Marlins on Saturday. He did not issue a walk.

It was another strong performance by the 25-year-old right-hander, who generated 17 whiffs on 87 pitches (58 strikes) and faced the minimum number of batters in three of the six innings he worked. However, Smith wasn't able to come away with the win, as the Marlins tacked on three runs over the seventh and eighth innings. He sports a 2.08 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 43.1 innings, which rank seventh and 16th, respectively, in the American League among qualified starters. Smith is slated to take on the Cubs at Wrigley Field next weekend in a Windy City duel.