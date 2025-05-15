Shawn Armstrong News: Picks up second save

Armstrong walked one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Astros.

This was a game played on narrow margins, and Armstrong got the job done after Jacob deGrom outdueled Hunter Brown over the first eight innings. This was Armstrong's second save in three days, and it appears he's the next man up while Luke Jackson (hand) and Chris Martin (elbow) are unavailable. Armstrong has done fairly well this year with a 2.89 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB across 18.2 innings, earning two saves and two holds as well as one blown save in 17 appearances. He's just a temporary closer for now, and it's likely Armstrong will resume more of a middle-relief role once the Rangers' bullpen is healthier.