Shawn Armstrong News: Strikes out side for first save

Armstrong picked up the save after throwing a clean ninth inning in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Colorado. He struck out three.

Chris Martin was initially summoned to work the ninth, but he was pulled before recording an out due to right elbow tightness. That setback coupled with setup man Robert Garcia having worked each of the past two days forced manager Bruce Bochy to turn to Armstrong, who struck out the side on 17 pitches for his first save of the year. Luke Jackson is currently managing a hand injury, so Armstrong could be in line for a short-term boost in high-leverage work until Texas' bullpen gets healthier. Armstrong owns a 3.06 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB over 17.2 innings this season.