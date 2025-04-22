Shawn Dubin Injury: Getting back to mound work
Dubin (ankle/shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday and will resume his rehab assignment shortly thereafter, MLB.com reports.
Dubin has been dealing with a shoulder injury since spring training and hurt his ankle in the midst of a rehab assignment. He has yet to appear in a game at any level this season, so he may require several rehab appearances before being activated.
