Shea Langeliers News: Blasts homer in loss

Langeliers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Angels.

Langeliers ended an eight-game stretch without a homer when he went deep in the fourth inning. The catcher is up to nine long balls this season, though he's driven in just three of them over 16 games in May. He's added a .256/.320/.463 slash line, 25 RBI, 21 runs scored, three stolen bases and six doubles through 43 contests.