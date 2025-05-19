Shea Langeliers News: Notches third steal

Langeliers went 1-for-4 with one RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Angels.

Langeliers had gone 0-for-9 with two walks and two strikeouts over the previous three games. He ended that slump with a first-inning RBI single to give the Athletics a short-lived 2-1 lead. He's also logged two steals over his last six games, giving him three thefts on the year, one shy of his career high from 2024. The catcher is hitting .250 with a .758 OPS, eight home runs, 24 RBI and 19 runs scored across 42 games.