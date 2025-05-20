Shelby Miller News: Can't protect lead in 10th inning

Miller allowed three runs (two earned) on a hit, two intentional walks and a hit batsman over two-thirds of an inning, taking a blown save and the loss versus the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Miller has flirted with danger a few times in high-leverage spots, but prior to Tuesday, he had logged five saves, one hold and one blown save over his first eight appearances in May. He ended up taking a second blown save with a sloppy effort against the top of the Dodgers' order in the 10th inning Tuesday. Even with this meltdown, he's at a 2.18 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB across 20.2 innings while adding five saves, six holds and three blown saves. Miller has pitched three days in a row, so the Diamondbacks will likely have to turn elsewhere should a save situation arise in Wednesday's series finale.