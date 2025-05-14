Shelby Miller News: Escapes with third save

Miller gave up a run on two hits and two walks in the ninth inning Wednesday to record his third save of the season in an 8-7 win over the Giants. He struck out one.

The veteran righty loaded the bases before walking LaMonte Wade with two outs to bring home a run, but Miller was able to coax a shallow fly to center field out of Christian Koss to end the game. Miller's converted three of his four save chances in six May appearances while adding a win and a hold as Arizona tries to piece together a high-leverage crew in the wake of injuries to Justin Martinez (shoulder) and A.J. Puk (elbow), but a 4.50 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 6:3 K:BB through six innings on the month don't provide a lot of confidence that he'll remain a reliable closing option.