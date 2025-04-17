Shelby Miller News: Remains unscored upon

Miller allowed a walk and struck out two over a scoreless inning, earning a hold in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Marlins.

Miller opened the bottom of the seventh and recorded his third hold. The walk was just the third baserunner he's allowed all season. The 34-year-old right-hander, in his first season with the Diamondbacks, has yet to allow a run or hit over eight innings (seven outings). Along with Jalen Beeks, another newcomer that preceded Miller with a scoreless sixth inning, the duo has combined to post a 0.48 ERA over 18.2 innings