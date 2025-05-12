Fantasy Baseball
Shelby Miller

Shelby Miller News: Secures second save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Miller struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Monday's 2-1 win over the Giants.

Closing opportunities are up for grabs in Arizona's bullpen, and Miller may be best positioned to take advantage in the short term. While he blew a save May 4 versus the Phillies, he's kept runs off the board in his other four outings in May. He's also been scored upon in just two of 17 appearances so far. Miller's at a 1.02 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB across 17.2 innings while adding two saves and six holds. His overall success will keep him in the late-inning mix, and he'll have some chances for saves while Justin Martinez (shoulder) works his way back.

Shelby Miller
Arizona Diamondbacks

