Shohei Ohtani News: Faces hitters for first time

Ohtani threw a 22-pitch live batting practice session Sunday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Facing live hitters for the first time since undergoing his second career Tommy John surgery Sept. 19, 2023, Ohtani reached a major milestone Sunday in what's been a slow ramp-up process with his throwing program. While taking the mound for five total at-bats against teammates Hyeseong Kim and Dalton Rushing as well as a member of the Dodgers coaching staff, Ohtani recorded a pair of strikeouts and a groundout and gave up a walk and a double. Per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior said that Ohtani was throwing "free and easy" and sported a fastball that sat around 94 to 95 miles per hour during Sunday's workout while also mixing in a couple of sweepers as well as a splitter. Ohtani will likely continue to ramp up the intensity and volume of his live sessions over the next few weeks before the team pinpoints a target date for his debut as a pitcher. In the meantime, his preparations as a pitcher aren't expected to prevent him from serving as the Dodgers' everyday designated hitter; Ohtani will be in the lineup in the leadoff spot for Sunday's series finale versus the Mets.