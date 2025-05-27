Shohei Ohtani News: First to 20 home runs

Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, two walks and two runs scored in Tuesday's victory against the Guardians.

Ohtani became the first player to reach the 20-homer mark this season with his two-run blast in the fourth inning. He's gone deep in three straight games and has 14 home runs over his last 26 contests. The superstar slugger now boasts a terrific .296/.396/.657 slash line with 33 extra-base hits and 59 runs scored.