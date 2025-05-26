Shohei Ohtani News: Leads off game with homer again

Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and three total runs in Monday's 7-2 win against the Guardians.

Ohtani belted a leadoff homer for the second straight contest, this time swatting a 378-foot shot on Gavin Williams' first pitch of the game. The two-way star leads the majors in both total home runs (19) and leadoff long balls (five) this season. With 11 thefts to his name as well, Ohtani is currently the only hitter in the majors with at least 15 homers and at least 10 steals.