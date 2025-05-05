Shota Imanaga Injury: Dealing with mild hamstring issue

Imanaga has been diagnosed with a mild left hamstring strain that is expected to hold him out for more than two weeks, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

This update likely means that Imanaga will miss more than the minimum while on the injured list. Manager Craig Counsell stated that the two-week timeline was set as a precaution, so it doesn't appear that the club is in any hurry to rush the southpaw back into action. A clearer timeline for Imanaga's return should come into focus as he begins to make progress in his rehab.