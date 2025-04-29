Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Shota Imanaga headshot

Shota Imanaga Injury: Exits with trainer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Imanaga was removed from his start Tuesday against the Pirates due to an apparent injury, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Imanaga appeared to wince after throwing a pitch to Andrew McCutchen in the sixth inning, which prompted a visit from the Cubs' training staff. He left the game after pitching five shutout innings, and the Cubs will now presumably take a look at him to determine the severity of his injury.

Shota Imanaga
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now