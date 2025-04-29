Shota Imanaga Injury: Exits with trainer
Imanaga was removed from his start Tuesday against the Pirates due to an apparent injury, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Imanaga appeared to wince after throwing a pitch to Andrew McCutchen in the sixth inning, which prompted a visit from the Cubs' training staff. He left the game after pitching five shutout innings, and the Cubs will now presumably take a look at him to determine the severity of his injury.
