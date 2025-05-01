Shota Imanaga News: Expected to be fine for next start

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said that Imanaga (leg) feels "good" and would have a "normal" in-between starts workout Wednesday, 670TheScore.com reports.

Imanaga had to depart Tuesday's outing in Pittsburgh in the sixth inning due to leg cramps. He will focus on staying hydrated in between starts and the Cubs are hopeful it's just a one-time thing. Imanaga is slated to face the Brewers in Milwaukee on Sunday.