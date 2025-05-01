Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Shota Imanaga headshot

Shota Imanaga News: Expected to be fine for next start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said that Imanaga (leg) feels "good" and would have a "normal" in-between starts workout Wednesday, 670TheScore.com reports.

Imanaga had to depart Tuesday's outing in Pittsburgh in the sixth inning due to leg cramps. He will focus on staying hydrated in between starts and the Cubs are hopeful it's just a one-time thing. Imanaga is slated to face the Brewers in Milwaukee on Sunday.

Shota Imanaga
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now