Simeon Woods Richardson News: Hit hard in no-decision

Woods Richardson didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader sweep of the Orioles, coughing up six runs on eight hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander got tagged for all six of his runs in the third inning, serving up homers to Cedric Mullins and Heston Kjerstad. The two long balls, six runs and eight hits were all season highs for Woods Richardson, and he continues to tax the Twins' bullpen -- he's failed to last five inning in four of his last five trips to the mound. He'll carry a 5.02 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB through 37.2 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Guardians.