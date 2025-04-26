Simeon Woods Richardson News: Limits Halos to one run in win
Woods Richardson (2-2) earned the win against the Angels on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits while striking out seven in 5.1 innings. He did not issue a walk.
Woods Richardson limited the Angels to just four base runners, and his only blemish came in the third inning when gave up a solo homer to Zach Neto. It was the second time in his last three outings that Woods Richardson gave up just one earned run, and the 24-year-old right-hander has a 4.07 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 26:6 K:BB across 24.1 innings this season. His next start is slated for next week on the road against the Guardians.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now