Simeon Woods Richardson News: Limits Halos to one run in win

Woods Richardson (2-2) earned the win against the Angels on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits while striking out seven in 5.1 innings. He did not issue a walk.

Woods Richardson limited the Angels to just four base runners, and his only blemish came in the third inning when gave up a solo homer to Zach Neto. It was the second time in his last three outings that Woods Richardson gave up just one earned run, and the 24-year-old right-hander has a 4.07 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 26:6 K:BB across 24.1 innings this season. His next start is slated for next week on the road against the Guardians.