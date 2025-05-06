Slade Caldwell News: Video game numbers for Rawhide

Caldwell is slashing .329/.524/.548 with two home runs, five steals and a 29.2 percent strikeout rate in 23 games for Single-A Visalia.

A speedy, yet muscular 5-foot-9 center fielder, Caldwell is currently sporting a .537 BABIP while walking or striking out a combined 52.8 percent of the time, so there's a lot of noise in his spectacular slash line. Caldwell is also hitting 54.8 percent of balls on the ground and 43.2 percent of balls to the opposite field, so there's some untapped power potential if he can learn to pull more balls in the air.