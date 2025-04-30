Fantasy Baseball
Slade Cecconi headshot

Slade Cecconi Injury: Beginning rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Cecconi (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Cecconi got a late start to the season due to a left oblique strain suffered back in mid-March, but he is finally ready to pitch in games. The right-hander could eventually push for a spot in the Guardians' rotation, but he'll need time in the minors to get ramped back up.

