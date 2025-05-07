Slade Cecconi Injury: Makes second rehab start

Cecconi (oblique) allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two over four innings for Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.

Cecconi made his second rehab start for the Clippers, upping his pitch count to 61 (43 strikes). The injury cropped up during the middle of March, and the right-hander has been working his way back since then. He'll need at least one more rehab start before the Guardians consider Cecconi's next step.