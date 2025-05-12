Slade Cecconi Injury: Pitches into sixth inning

Cecconi (oblique) allowed two runs on six hits while striking out three over 5.2 innings for Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.

This was Cecconi's third rehab start and best to date. He worked into the sixth inning and threw 68 pitches (48 strikes). Through his three outings, Cecconi has allowed seven runs on 12 hits and two walks while striking out 10 over 13 innings. Most encouraging is that he's not allowed a home run, which has been an issue for the right-hander. There currently isn't an obvious spot for Cecconi in the Guardians' rotation, which suggests he may join the Clippers' rotation once activated.