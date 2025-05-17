Slade Cecconi News: Activated to start Saturday

The Guardians activated Cecconi (oblique) from the 15-day injured list Saturday.

Cecconi suffered a left oblique strain in mid-March and began the regular season on the IL. He's getting the start against Cincinnati in his return to the big-league roster Saturday after topping out at 5.2 innings in three rehab outings. Cecconi will take the spot in Cleveland's rotation that had previously been occupied by Ben Lively, who landed on the injured list Tuesday due to a right flexor strain.