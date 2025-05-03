Sonny Gray News: Handed first loss by Mets

Gray (3-1) took the loss Friday as the Cardinals fell 9-3 to the Mets, coughing up six runs (four earned) on nine hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out six.

A Willson Contreras error didn't help matters, but Gray was headed to one of his worst outings of the season even if the St. Louis defense had been airtight. The veteran righty has given up double-digit baserunners in back-to-back trips to the mound, and Pete Alonso's two-run shot in the fifth inning was the sixth homer Gray has served up this year in 39.1 innings. He'll carry a 4.12 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 39:10 K:BB into his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend against the Nationals.