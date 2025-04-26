Sonny Gray News: Quality start in no-decision

Gray picked up a no-decision in Saturday's 6-5 win over Milwaukee, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out four.

Despite not having his sharpest stuff, the veteran right-hander bagged his third consecutive quality start in this 91-pitch outing. Gray worked around seven hits and three walks, both of which marked season worsts for the 35-year-old. He has pitched to a 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 33:7 K:BB across 35 innings this season. Gray currently lines up to make his next start against the Mets at home next weekend.