Spencer Arrighetti Injury: Imaging shows thumb is healing

Arrighetti got imaging on his fractured right thumb Monday that showed the bone is healing properly, Will Kunkel of FOX 26 Houston reports.

Arrighetti was able to shed his cast, but he is still not able to do any throwing. Instead, he will focus on strengthening his legs until he is cleared to begin a throwing program. A timetable for Arrighetti's return to the Astros' rotation won't be established until he ramps up his throwing.