Spencer Bivens News: Fans two in scoreless outing

Bivens threw two scoreless innings in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the Diamondbacks, surrendering two hits and a walk while striking out two.

Bivens turned in a solid performance in Wednesday's high-scoring matchup, allowing just two singles. The right-hander threw a season-high 39 pitches, 24 of which were strikes. The 30-year-old has allowed five earned runs (one home run) in his last five outings, recording a 5.40 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and a 5:2 K:BB across 8.1 innings.