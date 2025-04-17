Spencer Horwitz Injury: Nearing rehab assignment
Horwitz (wrist) is likely to head to the Pirates' complex in Florida to begin a rehab assignment in the near future, MLB.com reports.
Horwitz has been cleared for all baseball activity and has been taking batting practice for the last several days. He'll likely still require some time to get in a rhythm after missing all of spring training, meaning a return in early May could be realistic.
