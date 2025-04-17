Fantasy Baseball
Spencer Horwitz

Spencer Horwitz Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Horwitz (wrist) is likely to head to the Pirates' complex in Florida to begin a rehab assignment in the near future, MLB.com reports.

Horwitz has been cleared for all baseball activity and has been taking batting practice for the last several days. He'll likely still require some time to get in a rhythm after missing all of spring training, meaning a return in early May could be realistic.

Spencer Horwitz
Pittsburgh Pirates

