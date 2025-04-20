Spencer Horwitz Injury: Ready for extended spring training
Horwitz (wrist) has been cleared for baseball activity and will participate in extended spring training, MLB.com reports.
This marks a significant step in Horwitz's recovery, though he'll still likely need plenty of ramp-up time after missing all of spring training. He should take over as Pittsburgh's primary first baseman once activated from the injured list.
