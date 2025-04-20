Fantasy Baseball
Spencer Horwitz

Spencer Horwitz Injury: Ready for extended spring training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Horwitz (wrist) has been cleared for baseball activity and will participate in extended spring training, MLB.com reports.

This marks a significant step in Horwitz's recovery, though he'll still likely need plenty of ramp-up time after missing all of spring training. He should take over as Pittsburgh's primary first baseman once activated from the injured list.

Spencer Horwitz
Pittsburgh Pirates

