Spencer Horwitz Injury: Set to return from IL on Friday

The Pirates will activated Horwitz (wrist) from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game in Philadelphia, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Horwitz has been working his way back from February surgery to repair an extensor tendon in his right thumb that was causing pain in his wrist. The 27-year-old posted just a .677 OPS in 13 rehab games, but he was heating up at Triple-A Indianapolis, going 6-for-13 with one home run over his last three contests. Horwitz is set to serve as the Pirates' primary first baseman.