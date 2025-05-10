Spencer Horwitz Injury: Still finding groove

Horwitz (wrist) has gone 4-for-28 with five strikeouts on his rehab assignment split between Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis.

Horwitz has been on assignment since April 27 and has needed extensive ramp-up time after missing all of spring training. He still hasn't found a rhythm at the plate, though he has struck out at a reasonable 16.7 percent clip. The Pirates need offensive help, but they may opt to let Horwitz start to hit better before activating him.