Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Spencer Horwitz headshot

Spencer Horwitz Injury: Still finding groove

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Horwitz (wrist) has gone 4-for-28 with five strikeouts on his rehab assignment split between Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis.

Horwitz has been on assignment since April 27 and has needed extensive ramp-up time after missing all of spring training. He still hasn't found a rhythm at the plate, though he has struck out at a reasonable 16.7 percent clip. The Pirates need offensive help, but they may opt to let Horwitz start to hit better before activating him.

Spencer Horwitz
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now