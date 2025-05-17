Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Spencer Horwitz headshot

Spencer Horwitz News: Back from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

The Pirates reinstated Horwitz (wrist) from the injured list Saturday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Horwitz has been on the injured list all season while working his way back from a thumb procedure he underwent in February to relieve some pain in his right wrist. He's been playing in rehab games since late April and has slashed .255/.294/.383 with two RBI and seven runs scored across 51 plate appearances. Now fully healthy, he's expected to take over as Pittsburgh's primary first baseman. Matt Gorski was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move.

Spencer Horwitz
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now