Spencer Jones Injury: Out with intercostal injury

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Jones was placed on Double-A Somerset's 7-day injured list May 6 due to an intercostal injury, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Jones produced a .228/.372/.554 slash line with nine home runs and six stolen bases across 113 plate appearances before landing on the IL earlier this month. The outfield prospect has already spent the minimum seven days on the shelf, but Boone acknowledged he was uncertain when Jones might be ready to be activated.