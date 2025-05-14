Spencer Schwellenbach News: Collects second win
Schwellenbach (2-3) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks over seven innings in a 5-2 victory over the Nationals. He struck out three.
He served up a leadoff homer to CJ Abrams and gave up another run before Atlanta's offense woke up in the bottom of the fourth inning, but Schwellenbach ended up cruising to a fairly comfortable win. The 24-year-old righty has produced seven quality starts in nine trips to the mound this season, and he'll take a 3.31 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 46:11 K:BB through 54.1 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road this weekend in Boston.
