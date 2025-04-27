Spencer Schwellenbach News: Fans six in loss

Schwellenbach (1-2) yielded four runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk over six innings Sunday, striking out six and taking a loss against Arizona.

Schwellenbach never found a groove Sunday, coughing up a run in each of the first, second, fourth and fifth innings. He tossed 58 of 88 pitches for strikes and generated 16 whiffs, including six each with the slider and splitter. After allowing only one run through 20 innings to start his 2025 campaign, Schwellenbach has been tagged with 13 runs (11 earned) over his last 17.2 frames. He still owns a strong 2.87 ERA with a 33:6 K:BB. Schwellenbach is expected to face the Dodgers at home next weekend.