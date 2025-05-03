Spencer Schwellenbach News: Hit hard by Dodgers

Schwellenbach (1-3) took the loss against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four batters over 3.2 innings.

Schwellenbach began his outing with a scoreless first frame, but he struggled mightily after that. The right-hander gave up a run in the second and two more in the third before Los Angeles blitzed him for three two-out runs (one of which scored after he departed) in the fourth. It was the second time this season Schwellenbach has yielded six runs in an appearance, though he's notched a quality start in each of his other five outings. He'll carry a 3.92 ERA into his next trip to the mound, which is slated to be a home matchup against Cincinnati next week.