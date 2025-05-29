Spencer Steer News: Knocks in two in loss

Steer went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Royals.

Steer was the lone Red to convert with runners in scoring position, singling home a run in the sixth and eighth innings. That hasn't always been the case in 2025 for Steer, who has just 17 RBI and a .566 OPS with RISP through 50 games. It was much different for him in 2024, when he recorded 92 RBI and a .996 OPS over 158 contests. On a positive note, five of Steer's 17 RBI this season have come in the last six games.